WVUE General Manager Tim Ingram promoted to Senior Vice President-Local Media of Gray Television

Gray proudly recognizes the distinguished career of Brad Streit. Brad’s passion for broadcasting began more than four decades ago. While Brad was a junior at Stephen F. Austin State University, the Texas native worked as a camera operator at KTRE in Lufkin, Texas. His career took him to stations in Ohio, Mississippi, and Texas. He served as a general manager for Liberty until eleven years ago, when he began to oversee a region of stations for Raycom following its acquisition of Liberty. For the past year, Brad has overseen an even larger region of stations for Gray following its acquisition of Raycom.