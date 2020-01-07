Zack: One more nice day; before a wet pattern develops

Thursday is the transition day as southeasterly flow kicks in bringing increasing humidity and warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s and look to remain on the warmer than normal side through early next week. Rain chances are coming back as well with an increase in coverage expected for Friday but the bigger rain day will be the first half of the day Saturday. The rain event on Saturday will likely come in the form of an intense squall-line meaning there will be the risk for severe weather. It’s something we will be watching over the next several days.