Bond set for accused shooter in Gentilly Walmart homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A judge set bond for accused Walmart shooter Kentrell Banks.
Banks, 21, was in Orleans Criminal Court Tuesday where bond was set at $500,000 for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.
Banks is accused of shooting London McKnight Monday evening at the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway.
Police say Banks walked into the Walmart just before 6:30 p.m. and opened fire. Mcknight was killed and a woman was shot in the foot..
Banks is due back in court Feb. 4.
McKnight’s coworkers held a vigil for him Tuesday night.
