Bruce: Dry For Now-Rain Threatens Friday Into Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We have one more nice day today as sunny skies will once again dominate. By this afternoon hours it will be another comfy, cool day as highs top out in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday is the transition day as southeasterly flow kicks in bringing increasing humidity and warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s and look to remain on the warmer than normal side through early next week. Rain chances are coming back as well with an increase in coverage expected for Friday but the bigger rain day will be the first half of the day Saturday. The rain event on Saturday will likely come in the form of an intense squall-line meaning there will be the risk for severe weather. It’s something we will be watching over the next several days.
I wish I could say that the early weekend front will clear us up for Championship Monday but it looks like it will stall along the coast leading to a chance for scattered rain going into next week. This means you might need to prepare for rain during your tailgate parties.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.