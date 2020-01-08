Co-workers remember assistant manager gunned down inside Gentilly Walmart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Co-workers are remembering an employee gunned down while on the job. 28-year-old London McKnight was shot and killed Monday night inside the Gentilly Woods Walmart.
Those co-workers gathered outside the store on Chef Menteur Highway for a candlelight vigil.
They are heartbroken over what happened. Friends tell Fox 8, McKnight was a hard worker and a devoted father. They say he was someone who listened if you had a problem and someone who encouraged those around him.
“Very beautiful young man, he had a smile that would light up the universe, he was always a happy person,” said Mcknight’s co-worker, Dawn Hill. “It’s just a sad affair that he has to be taken away.”
Mcknight was shot and killed Monday night when police say 21-year-old Kentrell Banks walked into the Walmart just before 6:30 and opened fire. Mcknight was killed and a woman was injured.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says one of his officers was working a detail at the Walmart at the time of the shooting and quickly apprehended Banks; something Ferguson says may have saved other lives.
Banks was booked with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. There is still no word yet on what the motive may have been.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.