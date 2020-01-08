Convention Center preparing for College Football Playoff National Championship ‘Fan Central’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In the next few days, tens of thousands of people will be in town to watch LSU take on Clemson for the National Championship Game.
Employees at Orient Expressed on Magazine Street are stocking up on all things LSU to prepare for the rush.
"We're expecting a lot more business this weekend due to the LSU playoff game which will be amazing for business," said Lisa Roth.
Roth says anything you can think of will have LSU embroidery all over it. To catch people’s eye as they walk down the street, Roth says they’re sprucing up all of their displays inside and out.
"We're going to have big traffic on Magazine Street which should be awesome,” Roth said. “So, we're expecting them to come on into the building."
Tickets are still available for the game. Resale on StubHub will cost between $800 and $900 but if you aren’t willing to spend that kind of money there are plenty of free events leading up to kickoff.
At the Morial Convention Center, crews are setting up for the Playoff Fan Central. Fans can run the 40-yard dash, check out their throwing arm, and even play some video games.
"You hate to make the game small, but we can do that with so many activities we have,” said Ryan Allen Hall with College Football Playoff. “We're going to have concerts, free. Concerts at Woldenberg Park all weekend, Saturday Sunday Monday."
Those free concerts will feature Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Trombone Shorty and more.
“If that's not enough,” Hall said. “We're in New Orleans so we have a culinary event Sunday night as well. Be at Mardi Gras World about 30 of New Orleans' best chefs preparing their favorite dish for fans."
He says this weekend is about the game but there’s enough to do over the next few days for everybody to enjoy the big college championship weekend.
“Only so many people can go to the game,” Hall said. “Everyone can be involved in this weekend though and that’s why we put on this event for everyone.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.