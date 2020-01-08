CPSC issues hazard warning on these dressers that tip over

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a report warning consumers on the Hodedah HI4DR four-drawer dressers. A recall has not been placed yet on the product.
After testing, CPSC determined the 75-pound dresser is unstable and can be a serious hazard to children even without anything in them. Consumers are asked to anchor the dresser to the wall or place them in an area away from children.
These dressers were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Sears.com, and Homedepot.com.
During 2014 through 2018, furniture tip-overs resulted in at least 89 deaths, according to the report.
Visit anchorit.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them. CPSC also urges consumers to report any tip-over incident to CPSC at saferproducts.gov
