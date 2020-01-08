Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar is getting criticism after tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in which he seemed not to realize the foreign leader remains in power. The five-term Arizona Republican published on his personal Twitter account a photo purporting to show the two leaders grinning as they held hands. Rouhani became president of Iran in 2013 and still holds that position as that nation weighs retaliation for the U.S. slaying last week of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in a drone strike in Iraq. The picture apparently came from a 2011 meeting Obama had with now-former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was replaced in the picture Gosar shared by Rouhani.