LSU hosts Arkansas in second game of SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade’s LSU Tigers (9-4) will look to secure their second victory in SEC play when the team hosts Arkansas (12-1) in the PMAC on Jan. 8.
Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays led the Tigers to their first SEC win of the season over Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. on Jan. 4.
LSU has won seven of its last 10 games. Three of the Tigers’ four losses were decided by only two points.
Arkansas is a formidable foe with only one loss on the season so far. The Razorbacks are also 1-0 in SEC play, defeating Texas A&M on Jan. 4.
LSU will face two SEC ranked teams next month; No. 5 Auburn on Feb. 8 and host No. 14 Kentucky on Feb. 11.
Tipoff for LSU vs. Arkansas is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Jan. 8. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Follow the game with LIVE updates below:
