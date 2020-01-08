Man fatally shot while riding bike down busy West Bank road

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot near the intersection of Ames and Lapalco Boulevard.
Jefferson Parish police officers responded to the incident at around 12:24 p.m. when they found the victim dead in the 1900 block of Ames Boulevard.
His identity has not been released and this is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call their Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
