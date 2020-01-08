Nicondra: Pleasant couple of days ahead, but looking for storms into the weekend

We can expect a couple of pleasant days for Wednesday and Thursday, but changes are on the way. Late Thursday cloud cover increases. Friday a warm front moves into the region bringing a surge in temperatures and moisture. Expect spotty storms around with the front Friday. Overnight Friday into Saturday a squall line is expected to form in east Texas and push through the state. Some storms will be strong to severe with strong winds and heavy rain at times. Rain totals appear moderate with 3-5 inches north tapering to 1-2 inch totals south of the lake. The line should move through quickly on Saturday leaving pleasant conditions behind for Saturday evening and Sunday. Monday a warm front pushes north once again bringing rain back into the forecast for the CFP Championship Game featuring LSU versus Clemson in the Superdome.