State Superintendent John White announces resignation

Reflecting on these many years, I am struck first by the thousands of Louisiana parents, teachers, administrators, superintendents, board members, volunteers, and others who came together to make change possible. Their love for Louisiana’s young people is the greatest force for good in this state. I am next struck by the blessings that are Louisiana’s children. They are as smart and as capable as any children in this land. If our state’s struggle to provide many of them a quality education is in part a product of history and circumstance, it remains our responsibility as Louisianans to provide them homes, communities, and schools that nurture their gifts, in spite of history and circumstance. Finally, I am struck by memories of those individuals who at difficult moments demonstrated fortitude in the face of myopia and political self-interest. In this age of social division and of even occasional disdain for public service, I am deeply proud to have served alongside some of the most skilled and principled lawmakers, board members, and public servants in our nation.