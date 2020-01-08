Sen. Bill Cassidy & a former intelligence officer discuss escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A few hours before Iran launched rocket attacks against an Iraqi base where U.S. Troops are based, President Donald Trump said Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general whose killing he authorized, was planning what he called, “a very big attack” against Americans. And Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, buys that argument.
"It perfectly reasonable. There had been an uptick in the number of missile attacks targeting American held bases, a contractor, an American had been recently killed,” said Cassidy.
From Capitol Hill, Cassidy in an interview with FOX 8 News said he not only supports the president’s decision to go after Soleimani, but he does not go along with some members of Congress who criticize Trump for not notifying Congress before the attack on Soleimani.
"I do not. the fact is he was an enemy combatant, he's not a political leader,” said Cassidy.
Trump’s Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters earlier in the day that the U.S. is not pulling troops out of Iraq which is adjacent to Iran.
Cassidy said the U.S. has a stake in maintaining a presence in Iraq.
"They have Shia militia who would like to make that country a satellite of Iran, that is in no one’s interest for that to become a satellite of Iran,” Cassidy stated.
The Middle East remains a volatile place.
"There is no really safe place over there. I have deployed over there a few times,” said Prof. Michael Wallace, Ed.D., Director of Tulane University’s Emergency & Security Studies Program and a retired Navy intelligence officer.
Wallace said the U.S. was right to expect retaliation from Iran.
"If they decide to escalate with attacks, say on Israel, attacks in Europe or the United States or attacks against like U.S. leaders like the president or the defense secretary then it's going to enter a new and different phase,” said Wallace.
Wallace does not think people on U.S. soil need to be concerned for their own safety, in terms of Iran’s retaliation.
"It would be quite a spectacular attack if Iran was able to do it, that's not to say they can't but actually orchestrating an attack here in the U.S. would be difficult for them,” said Wallace.
Military resources based in Louisiana apparently are headed to the Middle East.
"Although I just read, or [what] I just heard is that B-52 bombers out of Shreveport are being mobilized, he’s not doing a mass call up of a Desert Storm type nature where troops are being mobilized all over to invade Iran. That is not the case,” said Cassidy.
Still, Cassidy nor Wallace thinks war with Iran is imminent.
"I am not of that opinion,” said Cassidy.
But they believe the president’s decision to kill Soleimani was on the mark.
"As a military veteran personally I, I applaud the decision to take him out. He caused a lot of American deaths in Iraq, including friends of mine, and so I'm happy to see him go,” Wallace said.
Some Democrats on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans say they want more details on why the attack was warranted without authorization by Congress.
