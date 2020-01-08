Teens accused in Lakeview burglaries moved to adult jail

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two teenagers New Orleans police say tried to run over an officer in Lakeview Tuesday are now in adult jail.
According to court documents, 17-year old Nascia Blanton and 17-year-old Micah Scott were both booked with simple burglary and principal to aggravated assault.
The two are accused of pulling on door handles along Louis XIV Street in lakeview yesterday and then trying to run over a police officer who attempted to arrest them.
A third suspect is still on the loose.
