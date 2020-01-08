87-year-old woman reported missing from Lafourche Parish

GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) -Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Clauodet Duet of Galliano. Duet suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and reportedly left her home on West 177th Street at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
She was wearing only a blue flannel nightgown and black socks.
Clauodet Duet is described as 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds with gray hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808
