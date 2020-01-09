Air of Uncertainty: New air monitoring technology to be installed

DPE has met with regulators and community members many times since purchasing the facility in late 2015, and continues to meet regularly with a group of near neighbors and community leaders. In addition, DPE has voluntarily reduced the facility’s emissions by more than 85 percent at a cost of over $35 million since purchasing it, and monitoring data shows a reduction of nearly 80 percent of ambient concentrations since monitoring began in 2016. DPE employs more than 250 people at the facility, many of whom live in St. John the Baptist Parish, and the company will continue to voluntarily work to reduce its environmental footprint where possible. The health and safety of our community and neighbors are our top priorities.