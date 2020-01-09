Bruce: Big Changes On The Way-Severe Threat Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today will be another dry day as clouds increase and temps warm up. A strong cold front will bring a good chance of storms on Saturday. Strong storms are likely and it’s possible a few could be severe. The best chance for severe weather at this time appears to be north of the lake and into Mississippi. Stay with FOX 8 for updates as it gets closer to the weekend.
Between now and then clouds will begin to increase on Thursday and temperatures and humidity will be on the rise. A passing shower or storm is possible on Friday.
Drier and cooler weather return Sunday before yet another storm system brings rain for the start of next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.