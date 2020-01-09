Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

INMATE DEATH-PLEA
Ex-guard hampered probe of inmate death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former guard has pleaded guilty to making false statements in an investigation of a Louisiana jail inmate's death. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says Debra Becnel pleaded guilty Monday. The case involved the 2014 death of a St. Bernard Parish Jail inmate with a blood disorder. Prosecutors say the inmate told Becnel and others she could die without medication. Becnel told investigators she had not been informed of the woman's medical needs. But she admitted in court Monday that she had been told. Becnel faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced April 22.
AP-US-ELLIS-MARSALIS-RETIREMENT
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis retiring from regular gig
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans musical legend Ellis Marsalis is retiring _ sort of. The patriarch of one of the city's most famous jazz families has performed at Snug Harbor on Frenchman Street every Friday for more than 30 years. But the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate says the 85-year-old Marsalis has told the club's proprietor that he no longer wanted to play his usual Friday evening set. Instead, he'll make two monthly appearances as a “special guest" with other acts sitting in with him.
FATAL SHOOTING
Bond $650K in Louisiana shooting that killed Missouri man
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a 52-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man from Missouri and wounding a Louisiana woman. Lake Charles police say Michael Andre Thomas of Lake Charles was arrested late Tuesday, and his bond set at $650,000. He's accused of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Timothy Napoleon of Kansas City, Missouri, and attempted second-degree murder of the woman. A police spokeswoman says the woman was moving out of the house where the shooting occurred. Detective Brenda Desormeaux says that to her knowledge, Thomas doesn't have an attorney.
AP-US-NASA-ARTEMIS-ROCKET
Moon river: Rocket part ferried on the mighty Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a Mardi Gras-style celebration as a recently completed key component of a new rocket system was loaded on a Mississippi River barge in New Orleans. The core stage of a rocket for NASA's new Space Launch System is being floated upriver to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for testing. Hundreds of NASA and Boeing workers wore colorful beads and marched to a brass band Wednesday behind the core stage as it was moved like a giant parade float. The stage is part of a rocket for the Artemis program, aimed at returning U.S. astronauts to the moon.
LOUISIANA EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT
White stepping down as Louisiana education chief
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Superintendent of Education John White is stepping down after eight years on the job. White announced his planned March 11 departure in a letter to state education board members released Wednesday. His resignation comes despite last year's election of a board that appeared supportive of his policies. White oversaw improvements in graduation rates, college prep scores and other measures of student performance, although Louisiana continues to lag other states in education rankings. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said a search for his replacement would begin immediately.
PIPELINE PROTESTS
Louisiana appeals court hears arguments in pipeline lawsuit
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeal court has heard a lawsuit challenging state laws that let oil pipeline companies take private land. A lawyer for three landowners says the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles could take weeks or months to decide. The case involves the 162-mile-long Bayou Bridge Pipeline, which began operating in March. The trial judge ruled in May that the pipeline trespassed on some private land in St. Martin Parish. But he said construction was legal. And he awarded the landowners only $150 apiece. The landowners say the law is unconstitutional.
BANK ROBBERIES
FBI: Louisiana police arrest man who robbed bank, biked away
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The FBI's New Orleans Field Office says a Louisiana man accused of trying to rob two banks in one day and fleeing the scenes on a bicycle has been arrested. News outlets report 57-year-old Bernell Breaux was booked into the St. Bernard Parish jail Monday on two counts of bank robbery. He's accused of entering two New Orleans area banks, brandishing a gun at tellers and demanding cash. The FBI says he made off with $300 from one of the locations.
EX-POLICE CHIEF ARRESTED
Former Louisiana police chief takes plea deal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The former police chief of a Louisiana town has accepted a plea deal on a charge of unauthorized use of funds. News outlets report former Ball police chief Nate Ussery had faced several charges when he was arrested in December 2018. All but one of the charges was dropped. A felony malfeasance in office charge was reduced to unauthorized use of less than $1,000. Ussery pleaded guilty to that charge Monday in Rapides Parish. He's ordered to pay $500 plus court costs. He was also sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. A six month parish prison sentence was deferred.