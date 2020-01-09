LSU heads outdoors for practice days before CFP National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the College Football National Championship bout against Clemson approaches, LSU worked outdoors on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Cloudy skies made for mild temperatures but it was breezy during the Tigers' workouts.
The coaching staff, especially head coach Ed Orgeron, was very vocal with the players.
The top-ranked Tigers will be checking into their hotel rooms in New Orleans on Friday for the big weekend leading up to Monday night’s national championship game.
While Clemson’s top-ranked defense will clearly be tested by Joe Burrow and the record-setting LSU offense, the bigger question might be how Patrick Queen and the Tiger defense fairs against Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and the Clemson offense.
Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s defensive sessions were a point of interest for those able to watch a small segment of Thursday’s practice. Members of the 9Sports team spent some time in Queen’s hometown of Livonia this week, getting a sense of how big this weekend will be for the former Wildcats star and his family.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.