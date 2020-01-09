Newman QB Arch Manning named 2019 National Freshman Football Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman quarterback Arch Manning was named 2019 National Freshman Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
Manning racked up 2,407 yards passing, with 34 TD passes in his freshman campaign. He also ran in for six scores.
Manning is the first QB in Greenie history to start at the position to begin his freshman year. Newman finished 9-2 in 2019.
Other standouts to garner this honor in the past: Current Giants cornerback Jabrill Peppers, Chargers defensive end Nick Bosa, and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.
