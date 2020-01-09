NW State, McNeese St. meet in conference play

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Demons have scored 77.2 points per game and allowed 73 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.3 points scored and 83.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 28.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He's also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.