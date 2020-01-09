Orleans Juvenile Court to crackdown on repeat offenders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Judges of Orleans Parish Juvenile Court passed a new resolution Wednesday, Jan. 8, a night to crackdown on repeat juvenile offenders.
After a special meeting Wednesday night, juvenile court judges say they will impose an automatic hold on all youth with current open cases upon a new arrest.
The judges believe that this action will send a message to citizens of their commitment to public safety and help rid the community of youth who pose a danger to the community.
“The recent increase of juvenile crime in our community that has created a climate of fear in our schools and our communities is the result of increasingly violent acts committed by only a handful of young offenders," according to the release.
