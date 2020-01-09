Orleans Juvenile Court to crackdown on repeat offenders

The judges believe that this action will rid the community of youth who pose a danger to the community. (Source: Tiko - stock.adobe.com)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | January 9, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 2:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Judges of Orleans Parish Juvenile Court passed a new resolution Wednesday, Jan. 8, a night to crackdown on repeat juvenile offenders.

After a special meeting Wednesday night, juvenile court judges say they will impose an automatic hold on all youth with current open cases upon a new arrest.

The judges believe that this action will send a message to citizens of their commitment to public safety and help rid the community of youth who pose a danger to the community.

“The recent increase of juvenile crime in our community that has created a climate of fear in our schools and our communities is the result of increasingly violent acts committed by only a handful of young offenders," according to the release.

