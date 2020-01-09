Zack: Much warmer ahead of weekend storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The nice weather from the past few days is now behind us as we are moving towards a warmer and much wetter pattern going into the weekend.
Lots of clouds will be around for your Thursday but we should stay mostly dry. One thing you will notice is the warmer feel out there as highs get back to the 70s.
Friday is when rain chances start to increase out ahead of a potent storm system expected to cross the area on Saturday. Storms will be possible in spots on Friday but these should remain below severe limits. That all changes as we move into Saturday morning when the main event of storms will cross the area. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Make sure to stay up to date on the forecast from FOX 8 as we get closer to this event.
The second half of the weekend will turn out to be a much better forecast as we get a slight taste of drier air. Going into Championship Monday the rain chances do return so make sure you have a wet weather plan for all your tailgating festivities.
