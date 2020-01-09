Zack: Much warmer ahead of weekend storms

Friday is when rain chances start to increase out ahead of a potent storm system expected to cross the area on Saturday. Storms will be possible in spots on Friday but these should remain below severe limits. That all changes as we move into Saturday morning when the main event of storms will cross the area. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Make sure to stay up to date on the forecast from FOX 8 as we get closer to this event.