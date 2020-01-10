Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs MVSU

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State's Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Torico Simmons have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.