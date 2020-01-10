Fans ready to jam ahead of national championship game in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans gets ready to host the College Football National Championship Game on Monday night, fans can also get the full experience this weekend in New Orleans. Crews are setting up for concerts and events throughout the city.
The transformation in downtown New Orleans is underway, including LSU gift shops and other businesses near the Superdome.
The field of the Superdome has been transformed from the painful Saints loss to the possibly redeeming colors of LSU and Clemson.
French Quarter businesses are preparing for a weekend full of events for the fans, including three days of concerts at Woldenberg Park.
The park is already fenced off and restricted access to the French Quarter will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. It is all part of a heavy security plan that could be made even more strict if President Donald Trump decides to attend the game.
Meanwhile, the two teams taking the field have spent the last two weeks preparing for each other, and Clemson players say they know they’ll also be playing against a rowdy LSU crowd.
There is also going to be an immersive three-day fan experience for the national championship game happening. That starts Saturday at the Morial Convention Center.
