FOX 8 Defenders: Gentilly residents call pothole a safety hazard, driving on neutral ground to get around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Some Gentilly residents reached out to FOX 8 Defenders about a pothole they say is a safety concern on their street.
Those driving through the 5700 block of Pasteur Boulevard either have to maneuver through--or around a pothole that stretches across the street.
"We like drive on the neutral ground and then turn around so we won't hit the pothole," Tyrione Baks said.
"It's really just unfortunate to watch people who don't know that's there. We usually can get around it cause we know to slow down and kind of go over it at negative one mile an hour," Laura Shanteler said.
Residents said Sewerage and Water Board crews came out in 2016 to fix a water pipe and dug up the street, but never returned to finish the job.
"Sewerage and Water Board haven't passed back and done nothing since they put it in there," Marvin Metoyer said.
He said he puts out cones to warn drivers.
"I put that cone here to try to help people from breaking their cars up, you know?" Metoyer said.
Residents said they see drivers potentially damaging their card all of the time-- one in particular, hit the pothole so hard, a neighbor says she watched as he had to get out to check his car.
"He had to get out of it. like pulled over and got out of his car and was looking undermeath cause he had hit it so hard he thought that he had damaged his car, and I can only imagine that people have damaged their car on there cause it is like a straight drop down and then up," Shanteler said.
They also worry about drivers going down the street at night.
"People mess up their cars pretty bad because they don't know it's there and late at night you can't really see anything. You're not really paying attention, and then it just messes up their car. you hear a loud thump," Baks said.
Some said they've reported the pothole to Sewerage and Water Board, but haven't seen crews come out.
"I feel bad because we know it's there, and so we can kind of avoid it. I just feel really bad for--we try and make sure we tell every Uber driver, every Lyft driver, every taxi driver like hey, you want to slow down right when you see that cone," Shanteler said.
Sewerage and Water Board sent the following statement: “Our crews are out in the field daily making both emergency and planned repairs. We make every effort to tackle each repair as they happen. We are working diligently to get better and more efficient at completing paving work after repairs are made while also ensuing that we are poised to respond to emergencies.”
