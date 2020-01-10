Gov. Edwards visits with LSU football before National Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took the time to visit with the LSU football team before they departed for New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 10.
Edwards, Tweeted out a video of him visiting with the team after practice. In the video, Edwards says, “at the end of the day, in college football there is only room for one Death Valley and that’s right here at Louisiana State University.”
No. 1 Tigers will take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
