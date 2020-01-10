Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is setting rules for a barrier island that's being restored to greatly increase the number of pelicans and other seabirds that can nest there. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is taking comments through March 2 on the rules, which include no hunting ever and no public access during nesting season, from February through September. Nearly $10 million in BP oil spill money is being used to restore the island, which had dwindled to about 5 acres. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the work should be completed by mid-February.