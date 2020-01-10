Local rapper 5th Ward Weebie passes away after brief illness

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local rapper and bounce artist 5th Ward Weebie has passed away after a brief illness according to social media.
The artist, whose birth name is Jerome Cosey, was 42-years-old.
Fellow New Orleans rapper Hot Boy Ronald had asked for prayers for him recently stating that he had been ill and was in the hospital.
The rapper was mostly known for his hits “Shake it Like a Dog”, “Rock It” featuring Master P and most recently “Let Me Find Out”. He also made an appearance on Drake’s song “Nice for What”.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell released a statement on the rapper’s passing Thursday afternoon.
“It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed. Let me find out you didn’t know who he was. He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do," said Mayor Cantrell. "New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.”
Fans went to social media to share their condolences and memories of the rapper.
So far, no funeral plans have been announced.
