NOPD investigating fatal hit and run crash in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash in Mid-City.
Police were called to the intersection of Canal Street and North Rendon just after 7 p.m. for a traffic fatality.
One person has been reported dead and NOPD says the incident is being investigated as a hit and run.
So far, no description of the vehicle or suspect has been release.
If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
