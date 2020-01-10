Severe storms still possible Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Winds will increase on Friday with gusts as high as 40 mph possible by evening. A few showers will blow by from time to time but severe weather is not expected Friday. It will be quite warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s and a few spots could touch 80 if the sun breaks.
The cold front will sweep across the state Saturday morning. At this time there is a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. The greatest chance for storms will be from Saturday 6am to around midday. Watch for additional updates and more details on what to expect as we get closer to Saturday.
Behind the storms it dries out for about 24 hours and then rain returns on Monday. Rain looks likely for a good part of the day.
