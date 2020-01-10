Tulane police discover man shot to death in Uptown area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane police heard shots fired near the university and found a man suffereing from a fatal gunshot wound early Friday morning.
New Orleans police are now investigating the shooting that happened around 1:51 a.m. at Burthe and Hillary streets.
The victim was found in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name at a later time.
If you have any information about this fatal shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
