Tyree, Ole Miss host Arkansas

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 53 percent of Mississippi's scoring this season and 62 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Arkansas, Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 52 percent of the team's points this season, including 72 percent of all Razorbacks points over their last five.