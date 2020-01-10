Zack: Severe line of storms possible Saturday morning

Tonight strong winds will be possible as gusts to 40 mph are likely ahead of a line of storms expected to arrive first thing Saturday morning. There will be the risk for severe weather with this line as it passes Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi between 6 AM - NOON Saturday. The main threat will be damaging winds as the line pushes through although there does remain the risk for a tornado or hail. Stay weather aware through the early afternoon hours on Saturday and make sure you download that free FOX 8 Weather App to keep you ahead of the weather.