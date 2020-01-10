Zack: Severe line of storms possible Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Over the next 24 hours we can expect some ugly weather around the region as a strong storm system moves into the area.
Winds will continue to increase today with passing showers possible. Most of the rain will transition off to the east through the afternoon leaving windy and warm conditions in the wake. Highs today will flirt with 80.
Tonight strong winds will be possible as gusts to 40 mph are likely ahead of a line of storms expected to arrive first thing Saturday morning. There will be the risk for severe weather with this line as it passes Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi between 6 AM - NOON Saturday. The main threat will be damaging winds as the line pushes through although there does remain the risk for a tornado or hail. Stay weather aware through the early afternoon hours on Saturday and make sure you download that free FOX 8 Weather App to keep you ahead of the weather.
The good news for the weekend is all of this mess pushes off to the east for the second half of Saturday going into Sunday. This is when we will see some slightly cooler temperatures and maybe even some sun for parts of Sunday. Don’t get used to it though as rain will return Sunday night going into Championship Monday as that old frontal boundary lifts out of the Gulf.
