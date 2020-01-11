La. State Police searching for couple with missing newborn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with any information to come forward regarding a missing newborn baby.
It happened on the morning of Jan. 11 just before 4 a.m. at the Sabine Medical Center in Many.
According to LSP, the baby was born this morning around 1 a.m. with a life-threatening condition and was set to be sent to Shreveport for medical intervention.
The parents, 39-year-old Shaun Levy and 28-year-old Brittany Parrie left the hospital with the newborn in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade. Baby Levy and Parrie both had intravenous drip-feeds (IVs) connected at the time of departure.
Levy is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to LSP.
The Escalade may have a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or an Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793). LSP says that the vehicle was recently registered in Alabama, so the Texas plate may still be on the vehicle.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-256-9241, the Sabine Parish CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Office at 318-590-9475, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.