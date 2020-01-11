Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

IMMIGRATION-YUMA
Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Trump administration officials on Friday touted the 100th mile of border wall since the president took office. The Yuma, Arizona, area has seen drastic highs and lows in migration over the last two years. Like the rest of the border it has seen fewer migrants in recent months. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded to critics who say the new construction is only replacing old fencing. Wolf said the administration will build or start to build 400 to 450 miles by the end of the year.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT
Ducey picks prosecutor for Maricopa County judicial opening
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal prosecutor will become the newest Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Gov. Doug Ducey's office on Friday announced his appointment of Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Brooks to fill a vacancy created by Ducey's appointment of Judge David Gass to the Arizona Court of Appeals. Brooks was among 12 nominees submitted by the Maricopa County Commission on Trial Court Appointments. Brooks, like Ducey, is a Republican. Brooks has been with the U.S. Attorney's Office since 2014 and currently prosecutes crimes, including violent offenses and major offenses occurring on Native American reservations.
MISSILE SILOS FOR SALE
Cold War missile launch facilities for sale in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two more decommissioned Cold War missile launching facilities have entered the Arizona real estate market after one northwest of Tucson sold for more than the asking price. The Arizona Daily Star reported Friday that a listing agent confirmed a decommissioned missile silo near Oracle Junction sold in December for $420,000 in cash. Agents say two more have since entered the market, priced at $495,000 each. Officials say one is north of Tucson and comes with a dozen acres of vacant land. Officials say the other is east of Benson and includes vacant land, an access road and scenic mountain views.
MISSING MAN-SEARCH
Yavapai County search for missing Phoenix man scaled back
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities are scaling back efforts to locate a missing 31-year-old Phoenix man who has been the subject of an air and ground search launched Dec. 31 when he was reported missing in very rugged terrain north of Lake Pleasant. The Sheriff's Office said Corey Bailey was last seen Dec. 29 in the Castle Hot Springs area when he went on a walk while four-wheeling with friends. He was reported missing two days later. The Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives have briefed Bailey's family on extensive efforts conducted to locate him without success, including contacting friends and associates. The office said the detectives “will continue to review any new developments.
CHAMBER-LEGISLATIVE FORECAST
Governor: Time to pour gas on Arizona's economic momentum
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey touted the state's economic comeback and promised more is on the way as he addressed business leaders in advance of the upcoming legislative session. The Republican governor told about 1,500 people Friday at the annual Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry's legislative forecast luncheon that the state's economy has recovered since he took office in 2015 and he expects that to continue in the last three years of his tenure. Ducey gave vague promises to boost education spending in the coming budget, and he also promised to keep cutting or simplifying taxes.
DUI CRASH-TWO KILLED-ARREST
Sheriff's Department: Driver arrested in 2-dead DUI crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities say a man who was the driver in a single-vehicle DUI car crash that killed two passengers has been arrested on suspicion of murder and other crimes. The Sheriff's Department said Friday that 40-year-old Bruce Stocker Jr. was located and arrested after walking away Monday from a hospital where he was treated for injuries suffered in the Jan. 4 wreck of a car with multiple occupants. A 13-year-old girl and a 26-year-old women were killed. Stocker and 2 others were injured. He is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Stocker who could comment on the allegations.
NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Ex-student pleads guilty in shooting death on Arizona campus
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Northern Arizona University student has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow student on campus. Steven Jones' plea Thursday spares him from a second trial later this month. He got punched in the face, ran to his car to grab a gun and opened fire on a group of people in 2015, killing a 20-year-old student and wounding three others. Jones long maintained he acted in self-defense but acknowledged Thursday that his actions weren't justified. Prosecutors had painted Jones as the aggressor. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
PHOENIX PRIEST INDICTED
Phoenix priest indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors for Arizona's largest county say a Catholic priest in Phoenix has been indicted on charges of alleged sexual misconduct with two boys under 15. The Maricopa County Attorney's office said Thursday a grand jury had indicted 74-year-old John Dallas Spaulding on six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of molestation of a child. Spaulding could not be located to comment on the charges. His defense attorney, Greg Meell, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Prosecutors say the abuse occurred between 2003 and 2007 at parishes in Phoenix and suburban Mesa.