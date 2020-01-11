Longtime LSU fan hasn’t missed a game in more than 50 years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Loyalty goes a long way with LSU fans. Especially for one who may have the longest running streak in Tiger history.
One man says he hasn’t missed an LSU football game, home or away, in more than 50 years.
There are a lot of tickets, a pile of memories, that stretch decades but the mountain of memorabilia doesn’t event scratch the surface.
“This game right here that’s coming up will be my 670th game in a row. 670 games in a row.”
Every single LSU matchup, home and away, bowl games too, since 1964.
Rudy Brunken is one of the most loyal fans ever.
It all started in the 1950s when he was a student at LSUNO.
“I got to use student tickets to go to the LSU games in Baton Rouge in 1958. We were National Champions so I was hooked then,” says Brunken. “In 1959 Billy Cannon was the Heisman Trophy winner and I flunked out of LSU UNO and I got into the army, went to Southeastern and graduated in 1964 and bought two season tickets and haven’t missed a game wherever they played since.”
Brunken says he’s fortunate because not everyone could maintain a streak like his lasting more than half a century.
“It’s not so much work. It’s like a hobby and something you do and I always say how do you do that. First, I’m very healthy and the other thing is I’ve never gotten married. I’ve never had to have someone conflict with my plans because my way was first all the time.”
You could say he’s married to LSU football.
He won’t let anything get in the way of attending games. Even buying tickets from scalpers sometimes which almost backfired on a trip to Auburn.
“I get to the stadium and five minutes before kickoff, the usher comes and takes out the whole row that I’m sitting in and we all got phony tickets and the guy said ‘these tickets are so good that I’m not even going to out you out of the stadium. I’m going to let you stay wherever you can to watch the game’. But that’s the closest I’ve had.”
Last year, before the Alabama game, he wrote to Coach O just to wish him luck. And for loyal fans like Brunken, wouldn’t you know Coach O wrote back.
Dear Rudy,
Thank you for your kind work and taking the time to write us. Unfortunately, the game did not go as planned but we still have a lot to play for. Thank you for the continued support for LSU football.
Go Tigers.
Coach O
“I mean, that’s a pretty card man. That’s a pretty card.”
The Tigers will have thousands of fans in the dome for the game but maybe none as loyal as Rudy Brunken who will be attending his 670th game. And 56 years after his streak began, the team he loves is still finding ways to wow him.
“Well it’s the best ever. There’s no question about it. I’ve never seen a team of LSU being so offensively great. I’ve seen great defenses. I used to be a linebacker fan. The old days when it was 6-3 or 10-6. I used to love that. But now, it’s a whole new ballgame and I’m not used to it and I totally love it.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.