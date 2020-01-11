LSU players look relaxed, exude confidence during media day

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Members of the media were given the opportunity to question coaches and players from LSU and Clemson on Saturday.
Sports journalists were given about an hour with each team. They both looked relaxed and spoke confidently.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he feels 100 percent and is ready to go. There was lots of attention surrounding quarterback Joe Burrow.
Clemson’s coaches had very good things to say about Burrow. Steve Schneider received a great response when he asked head coach Dabo Swinney about Burrow’s acceptance speech after winning the Heisman Trophy.
The team of him, Jacques Doucet, and Matt Houston will provide complete reports about media day on 9News at 6 and 10.
LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
