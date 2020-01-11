RV park sold out months before National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lots of hotels are filling up this weekend but there are other lodging choices for fans.
One RV park near the French Quarter has been sold out for months.
“I actually have a couple of inflatables. I have a backup.”
Over a year ago, John Foore reserved his spot at the French Quarter RV Resort not knowing if Clemson would be in the National Championship.
“We’re not taking a chance,” says Foore. “This is too good of a location to miss twice.”
For him it was good planning.
All 52 spots at the RV park are booked. Some spots were reserved months ago.
“Love Ed Orgeron. Don’t understand what he’s saying most of the time but I gotta love him anyway. I think it’s going to be a great game. A great night.”
“He’ll be surprised because the LSU fans are going to show up tomorrow. They’re going to spend the whole weekend in New Orleans. They will be in full color tomorrow,” says LSU fan Kirk Sieber.
Already in purple and gold is Sophie, Sieber’s dog.
“She’s our little mascot. She travels with us. She’s got to be sporting our colors.”
With her bandana, her owner things they’ll both be happy come Monday night.
“I expect it’s going to be a real close game. I expect LSU is going to prevail in the end. I think they’re hitting all the cylinders right now. It will be hard to stop,” says Sieber.
It’s a battle between the Tigers versus the Tigers.
