Storms expected Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A line of thunderstorms will move into Southeast Louisiana on Saturday morning. Some of the storms could be severe. The greatest threat is damage from straight line winds. However a tornado is also possible. The storms will be moving very fast so flooding is not a concern. The rain should be well east of us by midday. The rest of Saturday will be dry and nice.
Sunday starts nice and most if not all of the day should be dry. Some spotty rain is possible later in the evening but most rain should hold off.
A warm front moving out of the Gulf will trigger fairly widespread rain and a few thunderstorms on Monday. There will be dry periods with the best chance later in the day as it gets closer to the NCAA Championship.
