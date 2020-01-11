Tornado watch ends; rain slowly moving out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a rough few hours this morning as strong storms blew through the area leading to a brief period of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.
All of that mess is moving east leaving us with improving weather conditions into this afternoon. Expect the lingering shower activity to come to an end over the next few hours as temperatures hold steady in the 60s.
Tonight will be a bit cooler as lows dip into the 40s but sunshine will be back to start the day on Sunday. Now that early sun will lead to clouds building back in ahead of more rain coming for Championship Monday.
