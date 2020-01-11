Tornado Watch issued for the entire area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Tornado Watch has been posted for the entire area until noon today.
A line of storms continues to move in from the west with the threat for damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Expect this line to move through the area between 7 - 11 this morning. Make sure you continue to stay weather aware until the line of weather has passed.
Through the night wind gusts out ahead of this line have been between 40-45 mph and those elevated winds will remain until the weather moves through. Quickly conditions will improve after the storms pass and a weak front moves through. In fact by this afternoon we could begin to see clearing skies leading to some peeks of sunshine.
After a very warm night out ahead of the front we will fall back into the 60s for much of this afternoon as some cooler air moves in. The remainder of the weekend forecast looks pleasant but unfortunately more rain is on the horizon for Championship Monday.
