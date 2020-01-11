Tulane University Police find gunshot victim near campus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tulane University Police say a male was shot early Friday morning near the intersection of Burthe and Hillary Streets.
Around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to gun shots fired in the area Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim shot at the off-campus location. The victim was not affiliated with Tulane, police say.
New Orleans Police and EMS responded. The victim informed officers that he was shot by multiple subjects who fled the area on foot towards Maple Street.
The victim later died.
The incident is currently being investigated by the New Orleans Police Homicide Unit.
The victim described the suspects as “tall” white males.
If you have any information, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.