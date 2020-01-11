Two separate shootings leave three people injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Friday night that has left three people injured.
Police were called to the intersection of Pauline Street and North Robertson Street around 6:50 p.m. for the first shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
NOPD was called to a second shooting in the 1900 block of North Tonti Street around 7:30 p.m.
Officers who responded found a man with a gunshot wound to his side. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
The both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
