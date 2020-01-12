Bruce; A Brief Break From The Rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today for your Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 60s. It will be a comfortable afternoon with seasonable temperatures staying mild for mid January. By late evening clouds return and rain chances increase through the overnight. Monday will see passing showers. Totals will not be overly impressive, but many of us will see rain at some point during the day. Hopefully showers will not put a damper on tailgating and celebrations for the CFP Championship game activities. Showers stick around through Tuesday and we should see slightly cooler weather towards the end of the week.