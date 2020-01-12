Fans enjoy events with a cause ahead of National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On chilly, foggy morning in the CBD, over 1,700 casual and professional runners took part in the Extra Yard 5K, put on by the College Football Playoff Foundation.
The proceeds go towards empowering local teachers in the New Orleans area. One of those runners included the 2019 Louisiana Teacher of the Year, Spencer Kiper.
“One of the things that they really advocate for is the recruitment of teachers," said Kiper. "Not only are they putting together a program to attract teachers into the field, but also retaining those teachers and keeping them in the classroom.”
Another motivating factor was the 1st place prize; two National Championship tickets to first male and female winners of the 5K.
Coming in at an astounding 16 minutes and 40 seconds, winner Michelle Parks says knowing the cause she was running for gave her an extra boost.
“I’m running the Olympic trials in February, so I’ll have some New Orleans pride in the trials and this was really a race that I wanted to try and get my speed up,” said Parks.
“My mom has worked in the public school system for 35 years and I ran track for LSU, so it’s pretty nostalgic to be out here."
Meanwhile at the Morial Convention Center, the Playoff Fan Central kicked off it’s second day with 200,000 square feet of games, exhibits, and performances for all tiger fans to enjoy.
Denise Allmand is from Larose and took part in another event at the Convention Center which also helps raise money for local teachers.
“It’s so impressive that these big events come into town, but they support local charity, local initiatives, and that’s the great thing about having this in New Orleans," said Allmand.
Allmand and her family also say sharing the city with so many Clemson fans hasn’t been all that bad.
"We just walked in with some Clemson folks, they were really friendly. You know everybody loves their team, but it’s a good nice rivalry.”
