Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase ready to finish off one more goal this season

“Phenomenal, not bad for a 2-star recruit. But you know what, we saw that in camp. We saw it in camp, saw it right here. He was running a sluggo route, and everybody was cheering. He caught the pass. He did a great job in camp. Our coaches saw that in him. Could we predict he would be this great no. I thin that he’s very, very competitive. That’s what sets him apart,” said Ed Orgeron.