Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase ready to finish off one more goal this season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ja'Marr Chase came out of Rummel a 4-star recruit, destined for big things at LSU. Justin Jefferson on the other hand, didn't get as much hype when he signed with the Tigers. Recruiting services didn't give him respect, but Coach O and his staff knew better.
“Phenomenal, not bad for a 2-star recruit. But you know what, we saw that in camp. We saw it in camp, saw it right here. He was running a sluggo route, and everybody was cheering. He caught the pass. He did a great job in camp. Our coaches saw that in him. Could we predict he would be this great no. I thin that he’s very, very competitive. That’s what sets him apart,” said Ed Orgeron.
Now the New Orleans-area duo is lighting up defenses, and pumping up Joe Burrow’s accuracy numbers.
“Yeah, I throw a lot of, for lack of a better word, 50/50 balls up and just let them go make a play, try to put them in a position that only they can go and get it,” said Joe Burrow.
Jefferson and Chase own a combined 36 TD receptions, but they only care about one joint goal. Win a national title in their hometown.
“We had that discussion all year with each other. Once we realized how good we were, we had no other choice but to keep our head on right, and try to get here. If that’s not everyone’s goal on this team, then I don’t know what is,” said Ja’Marr Chase.
“Everybody is going to be there. Rickey, Jordan, my parents, and whoever my parents have coming with us. We’re definitely excited for it. It’s been a big year for me, and we’re just ready to finish it off,” said Justin Jefferson.
