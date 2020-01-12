Nicondra: Nice through Sunday, but rain returns

After severe weather to start Saturday morning it’s tuning into a rather nice rest of the weekend with mostly dry conditions and seasonable temperatures. Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds with lows south of the lake around 50. North of Lake Pontchartrain low temperatures should fall into the mid-40s. It will be a comfortable afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the middle 60s. By late evening clouds return and rain chances increase through the overnight. Monday will see passing showers. Totals will not be overly impressive, but many of us will see rain at some point during the day. Hopefully showers will not put a damper on tailgating and celebrations for the CFP Championship game activities. Showers stick around through Tuesday and we should see slightly cooler weather towards the end of the week.