Raising Cane’s customers caught on camera snatching Coach O cutouts

(WAFB) - Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves is taking what appears to be several alleged thefts of life-size cutouts of LSU coach and Cane’s spokesperson Ed Orgeron in stride.
Graves posted several videos to his personal twitter accounts showing the alleged thefts.
“Where’d Coach O geaux,” Graves wrote in one tweet.
Coach Orgeron has served as the spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant company for the past three football seasons. The partnership, which began in 2017, features Coach Orgeron in Raising Cane’s commercials, billboards, social media and more. This season featured Coach O’s Tailgate Tips which included him enjoying his favorite Cane’s side item in “slaw motion.”
It’s unclear if any action has been taken to retrieve the cutouts.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.