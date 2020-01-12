Superdome security officials exchange gunfire with suspects

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Superdome security officials got into a shootout with two individuals early Saturday morning, according to the NOPD.
Police say around 3 a.m., security officers patrolling the area around the Superdome encountered two people on West Stadium Drive attempting to enter an unauthorized area.
When security personnel attempted to remove the pair, at least one of the individuals opened fire.
The security officers were not injured, but a bullet did hit a car windshield. Security personnel returned fire, but no one was hit.
The two got away. The NOPD and other agencies are investigating the incident.
The NOPD says there is no indication this was connected to terrorist activity.
